

The Associated Press





CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi scored second-half goals to lead Toronto FC to a 2-0 victory over Charlotte FC on Saturday.

Insigne gave Toronto a 1-0 lead in the 49th minute with his fourth goal of the season. Bernardeschi added an insurance goal - his fifth - in the 66th minute.

Alex Bono finished with four saves to earn the clean sheet for Toronto (9-13-6), Kristijan Kahlina saved one shot for Charlotte (10-16-2).