

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Masai Ujiri says he appreciates the interest from other NBA clubs, but his roots are in Toronto.

The Raptors president held an end-of-season press conference today, in which he talked about his future in Toronto, winning an NBA championship and the growth of basketball in Africa and Canada.

Reports surfaced shortly after the Raptors won their first NBA title that the Washington Wizards were preparing a lucrative offer to lure Ujiri out of Toronto.

Ujiri's wife is from Washington, and the Wizards were reportedly offering an ownership stake in the team.

The native of Zaria, Nigeria called other teams expressing interest in him a “blessing,” but said he is happy in Toronto, has been able to grow with the Raptors and his two kids are Canadian.

Ujiri also said he has met with superstar Kawhi Leonard, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the month. While he called the meetings “positive” he didn't give any details of the discussions.