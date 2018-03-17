

The Canadian Press





PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of - Nordic athlete Mark Arendz will carry Canada's flag into Sunday's closing ceremonies of the Pyeongchang Paralympics.

The 28-year-old biathlete and cross-country skier from Hartsville, P.E.I., has raced to five medals in Pyeongchang with one event remaining.

Arendz, who lost his left arm in a farming accident at the age of seven, will lead Canada's most successful winter Paralympic team in history into the stadium.