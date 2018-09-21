Osaka beats Strycova to reach semifinals at Pan Pacific Open
Naomi Osaka of Japan serves a ball against Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic during the quarterfinal match of the Pan Pacific Open women's tennis tournament in Tokyo Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Jim Armstrong, The Associated Press
Published Friday, September 21, 2018 7:09AM EDT
TOKYO -- U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka advanced to the semifinals of the Pan Pacific Open by beating Barbora Strycova 6-3, 6-4 on Friday.
The third-seeded Osaka converted all three of her break points and won 80 per cent of points on her first serve. She will next face either Camila Giorgi or Victoria Azarenka.
Osaka became the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam singles title when she upset 23-time major champion Serena Williams in New York.
Also, fourth-seeded Karolina Pliskova defeated Alison Riske 6-1, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4). She will next play Donna Vekic, who beat second-seeded Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-4.