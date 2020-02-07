

Michael Marot, The Associated Press





INDIANAPOLIS - Serge Ibaka had 22 points and 10 rebounds and Fred VanVleet added 20 points Friday night, leading the Toronto Raptors past the Indiana Pacers 115-106 for their franchise-record 13th consecutive win.

The Raptors haven't lost since Jan. 15 and beat the Pacers for the second time in three days, winning their first game in Indianapolis in 13 months.

Domantas Sabonis had 19 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Pacers. Victor Oladipo added 15 points and four assists in his first home start since returning from an injured right knee.

Indiana has lost four straight and three in a row at home.

Toronto took control with a 12-3 run late in the third quarter, using it to grab an 87-78 lead. But, after six-time All-Star Kyle Lowry left with what appeared to be an injured right shoulder or arm, the Pacers closed out the quarter by scoring five straight.

Lowry did not return.

Indiana got as close as 101-99 with 6:47 left, but Toronto pulled away with a 12-4 spurt spurt that made it 113-103 with 1:48 to play.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Pascal Siakam scored 15 points and Lowry finished with 16 points and 11 assists. ... OG Anunobyy scored 16 points and had five steals before fouling out. The Raptors are 20-4 when Anunoby scores in double figures. ... VanVleet also finished with two steals, his 21st game this season with more than one. ... The Raptors made seven 3s in the first quarter and wound up 17 of 38 from beyond the arc.

Pacers: Oladipo will be held out of Saturday's game because he is not playing in back-to-back games yet. ... Sabonis had 10 points and 10 rebounds at halftime, his 39th double-double this season. ... Malcolm Brogdon had 16 points and eight assists, while T.J. McConnell had 12 points and seven assists. .... Justin Holiday had 12 points and Jeremy Lamb finished with 11.

LOWRY HURT

Lowry left late in the third quarter with what the team said was whiplash after drawing a foul on Jeremy Lamb. Replays showed Lowry running into Ibaka as he fell to the floor, with his head and shoulder making contact near Ibaka's hip.

Lowry remained on the floor for several minutes as teammates gathered round. Then, after walking to the sideline where he spent most of the timeout, he went to the locker room.

UP NEXT

Raptors: host Brooklyn on Saturday, seeking a sixth straight win in the series.

Pacers: return to action Saturday when Zion Williamson and New Orleans make their only appearance in Indianapolis this season.