

The Canadian Press





The depleted Toronto Raptors got a huge boost before their game Monday night against Cleveland with the return of stars Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes.

Siakam missed 10 games with a strained adductor muscle.

The star forward was playing at an elite level before sustaining the injury in a game Nov. 4 at Dallas.

Siakam leads the Raptors with 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game.

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said Siakam will have "some limitations" on his minutes.

Barnes, last season's rookie of the year, missed Toronto's last two games with a left knee sprain.

The Raptors also made guard Dalano Banton (ankle) and small forward Justin Champagnie (back) available for Monday's game.

Toronto forwards Precious Achiuwa (ankle) and Otto Porter Jr., (toe) remain out.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2022.