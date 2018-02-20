Toronto Argonauts sign linebackers Woods, Reed, defensive end Biewald
Toronto Argonauts' Bear Woods speaks to the media before his team plays the Montreal Alouettes before CFL pre-season football action in Toronto on June 8, 2017. Bear Woods and the Toronto Argonauts' defence are very wary of the threats Andrew Harris presents. Toronto (7-9) hosts Winnipeg (11-4) on Saturday with Harris threatening to become the first CFL player ever to register 1,000 yards receiving and rushing in the same season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 20, 2018 7:32PM EST
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts signed three more players today.
They picked up linebackers Bear Woods and Taylor Reed, and defensive end John Biewald.
Woods, a two-time CFL all-star, started 17 games for the Argos in 2017 and led the team with 91 defensive tackles. He also had four tackles for a loss, two sacks and five quarterback pressures in what was his first season with the team.
Woods previously played six seasons with the Montreal Alouettes, where he was named the east division's Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2014 and 2016.
Woods was signed through the 2018 season.
Reed, 26, has played 69 games in four CFL seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Calgary Stampeders and Ottawa Redblacks. He started 18 games for the Redblacks last year and led the team with 94 defensive tackles, five tackles for a loss, four sacks, seven quarterback pressures, one forced fumble and one pass touchdown.
