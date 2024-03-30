Benches clear during Blue Jays-Rays game after Cabrera, Caballero exchange words
Tampa Bay Rays third base coach Brady Williams, center left, and shortstop Bo Bichette, right, try to break up a confrontation between Tampa Bay's Jose Caballero, center right, and Toronto Blue Jays reliever Genesis Cabrera, left, after Cabrera pushed Caballero during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, March 30, 2024 8:09PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, March 30, 2024 8:11PM EDT
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Benches cleared at the end of the seventh inning of the game Saturday between the Blue Jays and Rays when Toronto pitcher Genesis Cabrera exchanged words with Jose Caballero and shoved the Tampa Bay shortstop.
Tempers flared after Caballero, who had singled to drive in a run, continued around the bases on third baseman Justin Turner's throwing error. Right fielder George Springer ran down the throw past first base and threw to shortstop Bo Bichette, who tagged Caballero out at third base for the final out of the inning.
Cabrera, who was backing up third base, and Caballero came together as the play concluded and exchanged words. The Blue Jays reliever shoved the infielder and teammates spilled out of each dugout, but no punches were thrown.
The scuffle came two innings after the Rays' Randy Arozarena celebrated his solo homer by kissing his bat, doing a cross-arm pose and then signing autographs for fans after returning to the dugout.
Cabrera was ejected. The Rays led 4-1 at the time.
