TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays will open their 2020 season with a four-game home series against the division rival Boston Red Sox.

The Major League Baseball club released its schedule for next season on Monday.

The Blue Jays will be at home for four long weekends, with key games on Victoria Day against Houston, Canada Day versus the Chicago White Sox and the Aug. 3 Civic Holiday against Tampa Bay.

Blue Jays fans in Vancouver can look forward to a three-game series against Seattle July 24-26.

Toronto will close out their home schedule against the New York Yankees Sept. 18-20, before wrapping up the regular season with a road trip to Boston Sept. 22-24.

Blue Jays full 2020 regular season schedule:

(All Times TBA)

March 26 Boston

March 27 Boston

March 28 Boston

March 29 Boston

March 30 Cincinnati

March 31 Cincinnati

April 1 Cincinnati

April 2 at N.Y. Yankees

April 4 at N.Y. Yankees

April 5 at N.Y. Yankees

April 6 at Philadelphia

April 7 at Philadelphia

April 9 Kansas City

April 10 Kansas City

April 11 Kansas City

April 12 Kansas City

April 13 Minnesota

April 14 Minnesota

April 15 Minnesota

April 17 at Tampa Bay

April 18 at Tampa Bay

April 19 at Tampa Bay

April 21 at Boston

April 22 at Boston

April 23 at Boston

April 24 at Baltimore

April 25 at Baltimore

April 26 at Baltimore

April 27 Boston

April 28 Boston

April 29 Boston

May 1 N.Y. Yankees

May 2 N.Y. Yankees

May 3 N.Y. Yankees

May 4 Baltimore

May 5 Baltimore

May 6 Baltimore

May 8 at Oakland

May 9 at Oakland

May 10 at Oakland

May 11 at Texas

May 12 at Texas

May 13 at Texas

May 14 at Chicago White Sox

May 15 at Chicago White Sox

May 16 at Chicago White Sox

May 17 at Chicago White Sox

May 18 Houston

May 19 Houston

May 20 Houston

May 21 Baltimore

May 22 Baltimore

May 23 Baltimore

May 24 Baltimore

May 26 at Tampa Bay

May 27 at Tampa Bay

May 28 at Tampa Bay

May 29 at Baltimore

May 30 at Baltimore

May 31 at Baltimore

June 1 at St. Louis

June 2 at St. Louis

June 4 Texas

June 5 Texas

June 6 Texas

June 7 Texas

June 9 Seattle

June 10 Seattle

June 11 Seattle

June 12 at Detroit

June 13 at Detroit

June 14 at Detroit

June 16 Tampa Bay

June 17 Tampa Bay

June 18 Tampa Bay

June 19 at Pittsburgh

June 20 at Pittsburgh

June 21 at Pittsburgh

June 22 at Milwaukee

June 23 at Milwaukee

June 24 at Milwaukee

June 26 L.A. Angels

June 27 L.A. Angels

June 28 L.A. Angels

June 30 Chicago White Sox

July 1 Chicago White Sox

July 2 Chicago White Sox

July 3 N.Y. Yankees

July 4 N.Y. Yankees

July 5 N.Y. Yankees

July 6 at Boston

July 7 at Boston

July 8 at Boston

July 9 at Minnesota

July 10 at Minnesota

July 11 at Minnesota

July 12 at Minnesota

July 17 Cleveland

July 18 Cleveland

July 19 Cleveland

July 20 Boston

July 21 Boston

July 22 Boston

July 24 at Seattle

July 25 at Seattle

July 26 at Seattle

July 27 at L.A. Angels

July 28 at L.A. Angels

July 29 at L.A. Angels

July 31 Baltimore

Aug. 1 Baltimore

Aug. 2 Baltimore

Aug. 3 Tampa Bay

Aug. 4 Tampa Bay

Aug. 5 Tampa Bay

Aug. 6 at Houston

Aug. 7 at Houston

Aug. 8 at Houston

Aug. 9 at Houston

Aug. 10 at Tampa Bay

Aug. 11 at Tampa Bay

Aug. 12 at Tampa Bay

Aug. 13 at Tampa Bay

Aug. 14 Chicago Cubs

Aug. 15 Chicago Cubs

Aug. 16 Chicago Cubs

Aug. 18 St. Louis

Aug. 19 St. Louis

Aug. 20 at N.Y. Yankees

Aug. 21 at N.Y. Yankees

Aug. 22 at N.Y. Yankees

Aug. 23 at N.Y. Yankees

Aug. 24 at Kansas City

Aug. 25 at Kansas City

Aug. 26 at Kansas City

Aug. 27 Oakland

Aug. 28 Oakland

Aug. 29 Oakland

Aug. 30 Oakland

Sept. 1 Detroit

Sept. 2 Detroit

Sept. 3 Detroit

Sept. 4 Tampa Bay

Sept. 5 Tampa Bay

Sept. 6 Tampa Bay

Sept. 8 at Baltimore

Sept. 9 at Baltimore

Sept. 10 at Baltimore

Sept. 11 at N.Y. Yankees

Sept. 12 at N.Y. Yankees

Sept. 13 at N.Y. Yankees

Sept. 15 Philadelphia

Sept. 16 Philadelphia

Sept. 18 N.Y. Yankees

Sept. 19 N.Y. Yankees

Sept. 20 N.Y. Yankees

Sept. 22 at Boston

Sept. 23 at Boston

Sept. 24 at Boston

Sept. 25 at Cleveland

Sept. 26 at Cleveland

Sept. 27 at Cleveland