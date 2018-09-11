Blue Jays outfielder Grichuk back after colliding with chair
Toronto Blue Jays trainer Nikki Huffman treats Blue Jays right fielder Randal Grichuk (15) after he collided with a security guard in foul territory during fourth inning American League baseball action against the Cleveland Indians in Toronto, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, September 11, 2018 8:15PM EDT
BOSTON -- Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Randal Grichuk is back in the lineup, two days after he crashed face-first into a guard's metal chair.
Grichuk as starting in right field and batting fifth as the Blue Jays played at Boston on Tuesday night.
Toronto had Monday off, which gave Grichuk a chance to rest and be re-evaluated after leaving Sunday's game against Cleveland in the fourth inning. He was injured when he slid while catching a foul ball at Toronto. A guard seated near the stands didn't see Grichuk coming, and was holding a metal stool when the accident occurred.
Concussion tests were negative. Grichuk was left with a bloody nose, swollen left eye socket and a few facial cuts.
"My mom always said I had a hard head. Guess she was right," Grichuk posted Monday on Twitter.
More Blue Jays News
- Blue Jays outfielder Grichuk back after colliding with chair
- Smoak, Hernandez star in Blue Jays 6-2 defeat of Cleveland
- Blue Jays fall to Cleveland 8-9 despite late push
- Solo shot from Pillar in 11th gives Jays 3-2 win over Cleveland
- Lindor's two homers, RBI single, powers Cleveland past Blue Jays 9-4
Top Sports News
- Serena Williams' treatment at U.S. Open final resonates among black women
- Calgary 2026 price tag of Winter Games would be $5.23 billion
- Steve Yzerman stepping down as Lightning GM
- Humboldt Broncos coach prepares team for emotional return to the ice
- TFC's Jozy Altidore, no stranger to tennis, feels for both sides in U.S. Open final