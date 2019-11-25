

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays traded right-handed pitcher Justin Shafer to the Cincinnati Reds on Monday in exchange for cash considerations.

Shafer posted a 3.86 earned-run average in 34 relief appearances with the Blue Jays last season, striking out 39 batters in 39 2/3 innings.

The 27-year-old also made 24 appearances for triple-A Buffalo in 2019, holding a 3.52 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP while converting 7-of-8 save opportunities.

Shafer was selected by the Blue Jays in the eighth round of the 2014 MLB draft. He has accumulated a 3.75 ERA across 40 MLB games and has a 3.82 ERA over the course of six minor league seasons.

He made his MLB debut with Toronto in August 2018.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2019.