Blue Jays trade reliever Justin Shafer to Reds for cash considerations
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Justin Shafer (50) shakes hands with catcher Reese McGuire, right, following a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, July 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 25, 2019 8:24PM EST
TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays traded right-handed pitcher Justin Shafer to the Cincinnati Reds on Monday in exchange for cash considerations.
Shafer posted a 3.86 earned-run average in 34 relief appearances with the Blue Jays last season, striking out 39 batters in 39 2/3 innings.
The 27-year-old also made 24 appearances for triple-A Buffalo in 2019, holding a 3.52 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP while converting 7-of-8 save opportunities.
Shafer was selected by the Blue Jays in the eighth round of the 2014 MLB draft. He has accumulated a 3.75 ERA across 40 MLB games and has a 3.82 ERA over the course of six minor league seasons.
He made his MLB debut with Toronto in August 2018.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2019.
