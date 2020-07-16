Premier Doug Ford says the Toronto Blue Jays have been given clearance to play in the city at the Rogers Centre this summer amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press briefing this afternoon in Chatham, Ont., Ford said that after discussions with federal, provincial and municipal health officers the team has been given approval “even if it's in an empty stadium."

The remarks come after Ontario's Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries Lisa MacLeod told TSN Radio 1200 in Ottawa on Thursday that the Blue Jays have been given the provincial government's clearance to play home games in Toronto.

The Blue Jays say it hasn’t received written approvals from government and public health yet.

The team returned to Toronto last week to start training camp at the Rogers Centre.

Toronto’s first home game of the year is scheduled for July 29 as the Jays are set to take on the Washington Nationals.