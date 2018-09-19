Former Blue Jays pitcher Osuna's assault case put over a week
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Roberto Osuna (54) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during ninth inning interleague baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 19, 2018 3:29PM EDT
TORONTO - Former Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna's assault case has been put over to next week, the same day his new team is in Toronto for a game.
The 23-year-old was charged in May with assault in an alleged domestic incident.
Major League Baseball suspended Osuna without pay for 75 games for violating its domestic violence policy and he was later dealt to the Houston Astros.
Osuna's lawyer has said his client is remorseful over the incident but plans to plead not guilty if it goes to trial.
The lawyer has also said he was hoping for a peace bond that could lead to withdrawal of the assault charge.
The case is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 25.
