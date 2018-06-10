Granderson has career-high six RBIs to power Blue Jays past Orioles 13-3
Toronto Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson, right, celebrates with teammate Randal Grichuk after hitting a three run home run against the Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning of their American League MLB baseball game in Toronto on Sunday June 10, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill
John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, June 10, 2018 5:07PM EDT
TORONTO - Curtis Granderson had a single, two doubles and a three-run homer as the Toronto Blue Jays routed the Baltimore Orioles 13-3 on Sunday afternoon.
The 37-year-old Granderson set a career high with six runs batted in to help Toronto (30-35 ) complete a four-game sweep of the Orioles.
Granderson has had multiple five RBI games in his 14-year career, with the last coming on April 22, 2016, when his New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 6-3.
The win, coupled with Tampa Bay's 5-4 loss to Seattle on Sunday, moved the Blue Jays ahead of the Rays for third in the AL East. Toronto starts a three-game series in Tampa, Fla., on Monday.
Kendrys Morales, Teoscar Hernandez and Kevin Pillar also hit home runs as the Blue Jays had a season-high 19 hits.
Marco Estrada (3-6) was superb, striking out nine over six-plus innings, allowing two solo home runs.
