

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Curtis Granderson had a single, two doubles and a three-run homer as the Toronto Blue Jays routed the Baltimore Orioles 13-3 on Sunday afternoon.

The 37-year-old Granderson set a career high with six runs batted in to help Toronto (30-35 ) complete a four-game sweep of the Orioles.

Granderson has had multiple five RBI games in his 14-year career, with the last coming on April 22, 2016, when his New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 6-3.

The win, coupled with Tampa Bay's 5-4 loss to Seattle on Sunday, moved the Blue Jays ahead of the Rays for third in the AL East. Toronto starts a three-game series in Tampa, Fla., on Monday.

Kendrys Morales, Teoscar Hernandez and Kevin Pillar also hit home runs as the Blue Jays had a season-high 19 hits.

Marco Estrada (3-6) was superb, striking out nine over six-plus innings, allowing two solo home runs.