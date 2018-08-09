

David Alter, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Randal Grichuk drove in three runs including a two-run homer as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Boston Red Sox 8-5 on Thursday.

Teoscar Hernandez also had a homer for the Blue Jays (52-62) and Justin Smoak drove in a pair of runs.

Ryan Borucki (2-2) picked up his first career win at home. He pitched five innings and allowed four earned runs and three walks. He also recorded two strikeouts.

Mookie Betts hit for the cycle for the Red Sox (81-34), who lost for the first time in August. Betts hit a single in the first inning, a triple in the second, a double in the fourth and a home run in the ninth.

J.D. Martinez hit his major-league leading 35th home run of the season.

Rick Porcello (14-5) lasted just four innings while giving up seven earned runs and six hits. He walked three batters and recorded five strikeouts.