TORONTO - Blue-chip prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was scheduled to undergo testing by the Toronto Blue Jays' medical staff Friday at the team's minor-league complex in Dunedin, Fla.

Guerrero, who took himself out of a double-A game Wednesday, is dealing with left knee pain, according to a Blue Jays spokesman.

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats placed Guerrero on the seven-day disabled list on Thursday.

The Blue Jays expect to provide an injury update Saturday.

Guerrero is considered one of the top prospects in the sport. The 19-year-old Montreal native is batting .407 this season with 11 homers and 55 RBIs in 53 games.