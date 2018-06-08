Top prospect Guerrero Jr. to have injured leg examined at Blue Jays' facility
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates his walk-off homerun to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals 1-0 during ninth inning spring training baseball action Tuesday, March 27, 2018 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 8, 2018 5:35PM EDT
TORONTO - Blue-chip prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was scheduled to undergo testing by the Toronto Blue Jays' medical staff Friday at the team's minor-league complex in Dunedin, Fla.
Guerrero, who took himself out of a double-A game Wednesday, is dealing with left knee pain, according to a Blue Jays spokesman.
The New Hampshire Fisher Cats placed Guerrero on the seven-day disabled list on Thursday.
The Blue Jays expect to provide an injury update Saturday.
Guerrero is considered one of the top prospects in the sport. The 19-year-old Montreal native is batting .407 this season with 11 homers and 55 RBIs in 53 games.
