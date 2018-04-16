Leafs forward Leo Komarov to miss Game 3 against Boston
Toronto Maple Leafs centre Leo Komarov (47) defends against Florida Panthers centre Denis Malgin (62) during third period NHL action, in Toronto, on Tuesday, February 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 16, 2018 5:37PM EDT
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Leo Komarov will miss Game 3 against the Boston Bruins because of a lower-body injury.
Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock said at Monday morning's game-day skate that the 31-year-old Finn is day-to-day and that he hopes to have him back for Game 4 on Thursday.
"He's going to skate tomorrow, and then will skate the following day and be a game-time decision (for Game 4)," said Babcock.
Centre Dominic Moore will take Komarov's spot in the lineup. Moore sat out the first two games of the series as a healthy scratch.
Boston leads the first-round series 2-0, having outscored Toronto 12-4 in two games at TD Garden.
Komarov was originally hurt in Saturday's Game 2 in Boston.
