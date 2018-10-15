Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen out day-to-day with knee injury
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen celebrates in his crease after his team's 4-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers following NHL hockey action, in Toronto on Thursday, March 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 15, 2018 11:40AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 15, 2018 5:49PM EDT
TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs say goaltender Frederik Andersen is day-to-day with a knee injury.
The team made the announcement hours after confirming backup Garret Sparks would be the starter for Monday night's game against the visiting Los Angeles Kings.
Eamon McAdam was recalled from the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers on emergency basis to back up Sparks.
Andersen has a 4-1 record, but sports a mediocre a 3.02 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage so far this season.
Still, Andersen played well in Toronto's 4-2 win at Washington on Saturday. His 25 saves included a few key third-period stops to preserve a one-goal lead.
Sparks made 25 saves but allowed six goals in his only start this season, a wild 7-6 overtime victory over Chicago last week.
More Maple Leafs News
- Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen out day-to-day with knee injury
- Matthews scores in 6th game in a row, Leafs down Capitals 4-2
- Matthews scores twice as Maple Leafs top Red Wings 5-3
- Matthews, Tavares score 2 each, Maple Leafs beat Stars 7-4
- Zac Dalpe scores twice, Monsters spoil Marlies' home opener with 5-3 win
Top Sports News
- Toronto FC playmaker Victor Vazquez done for the season after knee surgery
- Marijuana legalization in Canada won't change NHL - yet
- Canada gets into Women's World Cup with 7-0 win over Panama
- Canada's Bouchard wins second-round qualifying match at Luxembourg
- Guillaume Brisebois lifts Utica Comets over Toronto Marlies 5-3