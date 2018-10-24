Toronto Maple Leafs win 4-2 against Winnipeg Jets
Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews (34) and Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) during first period NHL hockey action in Winnipeg, Wednesday, October 24, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Trevor Hagan
Scott Edmonds, The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 24, 2018 10:00PM EDT
WINNIPEG - Nazem Kadri's first goal of the season stood up as the winner as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Wednesday.
Kasperi Kapanen, Tyler Ennis and John Tavares also scored for the Maple Leafs (7-3-0), who host Winnipeg Saturday.
Nikolaj Ehlers and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets (6-3-1).
Frederik Andersen stopped 38 shots for the win while Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves in defeat.
Winnipeg wrapped up its six-game homestand 4-1-1 and now hit the road with stops in Detroit Friday, Toronto Saturday and then a long haul across the Atlantic to Helsinki, Finland, for games Nov. 1-2 against the Florida Panthers.
The first period saw wild swings in momentum, but no scoring until Kapanen threaded one through a traffic jam in front of the Winnipeg net at 14:38. The Leafs outshot the Jets 18-14 in the opening 20 minutes.
