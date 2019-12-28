

The Canadian Press





The Toronto Raptors' run to their historic NBA title has led to another honour.

Canada's lone NBA team has won the Canadian Press team of the year award for 2019.

The Raptors were easy winners in year-end poll of reporters, broadcasters and editors from across the country.

Sixty-one of 67 votes went to the Raptors.

Canada's Davis Cup tennis team, runner-up at the Finals this year, was second with five votes. Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan, gold medallists at the world beach volleyball championships, were third with one vote.