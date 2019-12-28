Toronto Raptors named The Canadian Press team of the year
Toronto Raptors players Norman Powell, left to right, Serge Ibaka, Marc Gasol and Pascal Siakam stand with their rings behind the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy before playing the New Orleans Pelicans in Toronto on Tuesday Oct. 22, 2019. The Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors last spring in a six-game final to win the NBA title for the first time in franchise history. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 28, 2019 10:05AM EST
The Toronto Raptors' run to their historic NBA title has led to another honour.
Canada's lone NBA team has won the Canadian Press team of the year award for 2019.
The Raptors were easy winners in year-end poll of reporters, broadcasters and editors from across the country.
Sixty-one of 67 votes went to the Raptors.
Canada's Davis Cup tennis team, runner-up at the Finals this year, was second with five votes. Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan, gold medallists at the world beach volleyball championships, were third with one vote.