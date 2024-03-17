

The Associated Press





PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kali Flanagan had a goal and an assist and Toronto won its 10th straight game with a 2-1 win over Montreal on Sunday in a neutral-site game in the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

Hannah Miller also scored for Toronto (12-5-0), which has won 11 of its last 12 games. Kristen Campbell made 17 saves.

Kristin O’Neill scored her first of the season for Montreal (10-5-3), which lost its third straight game and fell to 0-3-1 against Toronto this season. Ann-Renée Desbiens stopped 24 shots.

The game was held at PPG Paints Arena, home to the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, in front of a crowd of 8,850.

It was the second neutral-site game of the weekend for the PWHL. Boston earned a 2-1 shootout win over Ottawa on Saturday at Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit.