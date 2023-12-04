

The Canadian Press





Blayre Turnbull scored the game's first three goals as Toronto beat Boston 5-3 on Monday to open the Professional Women's Hockey League's pre-season scrimmages.

Sarah Nurse and Maggie Connors also scored for Toronto.

Sophie Shirley scored in regulation for Boston, while Jessica Digirolamo scored in overtime. Boston then won a five-round shootout 3-2.

The PWHL scrimmages include an overtime and a shootout regardless of the final score at the end of regulation.

Minnesota defeated Ottawa 7-4 in regulation time, then won the overtime session.

Natalie Snodgrass, Mikyla Grant-Mentis, Kristin Della Rovere and Jincy Roese scored for Ottawa.

Maggie Flaherty scored at 3:02 of overtime for Minnesota.

In the final game, New York defeated Montreal 3-0 in regulation time and 1-0 in the overtime on Jessie Eldridge's goal 28 seconds into the OT session.

The six PWHL clubs are in Utica, N.Y., through Thursday for scrimmages and training.

The final team rosters will be set on Dec. 11, and the league's inaugural season begins Jan. 1.