Whitecaps wary of CF Montreal ahead of Canadian Championship final
Vancouver Whitecaps' Javain Brown, left, tries to move the ball past CF Montreal's Robert Thorkelsson during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, on Saturday, April 1, 2023. The Vancouver Whitecaps say they cannot underestimate CF Montreal, their Canadian Championship opponents, heading in to Wednesday night's cup final match. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 7, 2023 6:26AM EDT
The Vancouver Whitecaps say they cannot underestimate their Canadian Championship opponents heading in to tonight's cup final match.
Vancouver will face off against CF Montreal in the final at B.C. Place in the second meeting between the teams this season.
The Whitecaps previously beat Montreal 5-0 in Major League Soccer regular-season action.
But head coach Vanni Sartini says his team needs to respect its opponent and understand that Montreal is a better team than when the two sides first faced off.
Sartini says the club's aim is to win trophies, and the Canadian Championship provides a perfect opportunity to repeat that after Vancouver claimed the Voyageurs Cup last year.
Vancouver beat Canadian Premier League teams York FC and Pacific FC to make this year's final, while Montreal dispatched semipro side Vaughan FC, fellow MLS side Toronto FC and the CPL's Forge FC.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2023.