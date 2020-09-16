At least 1 dead, hundreds rescued after Hurricane Sally
Waves crash over a seawall onto Florida State Highway 20 near Choctaw Beach, Fla., as gusty winds and heavy rains from Hurricane Sally continued to pound the Panhandle area Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (Michael Snyder/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP)
Jay Reeves, Angie Wang and Jeff Martin, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, September 16, 2020 10:56PM EDT
PENSACOLA, Fla. - The mayor of a coastal Alabama city says one person is dead and one is missing as a result of Hurricane Sally.
Mayor Tony Kennon says the death happened in the vacation destination city of Orange Beach.
Sally lumbered ashore near the Florida-Alabama line with 105 mph winds and rain measured in feet, not inches.
Now a tropical storm, Sally was swirling north of the Florida Panhandle with winds of up to 45 mph Wednesday night, and was spreading heavy rain into eastern Alabama and western Georgia.
More than 540,000 homes and businesses are without electricity in south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.