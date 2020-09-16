

Jay Reeves, Angie Wang and Jeff Martin, The Associated Press





PENSACOLA, Fla. - The mayor of a coastal Alabama city says one person is dead and one is missing as a result of Hurricane Sally.

Mayor Tony Kennon says the death happened in the vacation destination city of Orange Beach.

Sally lumbered ashore near the Florida-Alabama line with 105 mph winds and rain measured in feet, not inches.

Now a tropical storm, Sally was swirling north of the Florida Panhandle with winds of up to 45 mph Wednesday night, and was spreading heavy rain into eastern Alabama and western Georgia.

More than 540,000 homes and businesses are without electricity in south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.