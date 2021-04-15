Chauvin won't testify at murder trial in Floyd's death
In this image taken from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, listen to Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill during pretrial motions, prior to continuing jury selection in the trial of Chauvin, Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is accused in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd. (Court TV/Pool via Pool)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, April 15, 2021 10:31AM EDT
MINNEAPOLIS - The defence at the murder trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd has rested its case without putting Chauvin on the stand, wrapping up after two days of testimony to the prosecution's two weeks.
Chauvin informed the court Thursday that he will not testify, saying he would invoke his Fifth Amendment right not to take the stand.