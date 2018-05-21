Death toll in Cuban plane crash rises to 111
Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel, third from left, walks away from the site where a Boeing 737 plummeted into a yuca field with more than 100 passengers on board, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 18, 2018. The Cuban airliner crashed just after takeoff from Havana's international airport on Friday. (AP Photo/Enrique de la Osa)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, May 21, 2018 8:27PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 21, 2018 9:00PM EDT
Cuban state media say a 23-year-old survivor of Friday's plane crash in Havana has died, raising the death toll to 111.
State radio and television stations announced that Gretell Landrove Font died Monday afternoon of extensive injuries suffered in the crash of a Boeing 737 that was rented from a Mexican company by Cuba's national airline, Cubana.
Landrove's mother, Amparo Font, had told reporters that her daughter was a flamenco dancer and engineering student on the verge of graduation.
The death leaves two survivors, both of whom are listed in critical condition.
Nineteen-year-old Mailen Diaz and 39-year-old Emiley Sanchez are hospitalized in Havana. Both are from the eastern Cuba city of Holguin.