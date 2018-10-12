Former GG Michaelle Jean defeated in Francophonie re-election bid
Published Friday, October 12, 2018
YEREVAN, Armenia -- Michaelle Jean has lost her bid for a second term as secretary general of la Francophonie.
In a closed session today at a summit in Armenia, members of the organization of French-speaking nations chose Rwandan Foreign Affairs Minister Louise Mushikiwabo to replace Jean.
The news was confirmed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office.
After a four-year term marked by controversy, the former governor general was considered a long shot for re-election.