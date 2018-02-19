

The Associated Press





LONDON -- Oxfam's report on sexual misconduct allegations in Haiti shows that three staff members intimidated and physically threatened witnesses as the charity investigated the original claims.

The organization released the findings of its investigation Monday, following reports suggesting Oxfam tried to cover up allegations that seven employees used prostitutes on the charity's property while working in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake that devastated the country.

The report says that while Oxfam couldn't substantiate allegations of sex with minors, it also couldn't rule out that some of the prostitutes were underage.

Publication of the report comes as Oxfam seeks to draw a line under the scandal. The British government on Friday suspended new funding to the aid agency. Oxfam's British affiliate received 31.7 million pounds ($43.8 million) from the government for 2016-2017.