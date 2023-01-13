The stiffest penalty Donald Trump's company could receive when it is sentenced Friday by a New York judge for helping its executives dodge taxes is a $1.6 million fine - not even enough to buy a Trump Tower apartment.

The company faces sentencing for helping its executives dodge taxes on job perks including rent-free apartments, luxury cars and private school tuition.

The company was convicted last month of 17 tax crimes. The former president was not on trial in the case and won't be in the courtroom Friday.

Former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty last summer to evading taxes on $1.7 million in compensation and was sentenced Tuesday to five months in jail.