UK says no-deal Brexit could see 7,000-truck border queues
FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 file photo, lorries wait to board ferries on the morning after Brexit took place at the Port of Dover, in Dover, England. The British government says there could be lines of 7,000 trucks at the English Channel and two-day waits to get into France immediately after the U.K. makes its economic break from the European Union at the end of the year. Brexit preparation minister Michael Gove describes that as a reasonable worst-case scenario in a letter to logistics firms. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, FILE)
Jill Lawless, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, September 23, 2020 7:46AM EDT
LONDON - The British government says there could be lines of 7,000 trucks at the English Channel and two-day waits to get into France immediately after the U.K. makes its economic break from the European Union.
Brexit preparation minister Michael Gove describes that as a reasonable worst-case scenario in a letter to logistics firms.
Gove is set to give more details to Parliament on Wednesday.
His letter says up to half of trucks wanting to cross the Channel may not be ready for new paperwork and regulations that will come into effect Jan. 1.
The U.K. left the EU's political institutions on Jan. 31 but remains in a tariff-free transition period until the end of the year.