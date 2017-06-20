Details of upcoming royal visit by Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall released
Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall and Britain's Prince Charles, from left, toast as they taste wines at a wine tavern in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, April 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 20, 2017 5:37AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 20, 2017 5:50AM EDT
OTTAWA - The federal government has released a detailed itinerary for the upcoming royal visit by Prince Charles and his wife Camilla to Canada's north, eastern Ontario and the National Capital Region for Canada Day festivities.
The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will begin their brief tour on June 29 in Nunavut where they will meet with Iqaluit residents who are working to preserve and promote Inuit language and culture.
The royals will also discuss climate change in the region and take part in discussions on women's health before attending a community feast.
The following day, Charles and Camilla will meet with members of the Canadian Armed Forces at CFB Trenton in eastern Ontario and visit a farmers' market and winery in the area.
Then, on Canada Day, July 1, the royals will open the Canadian History Hall at the Canadian Museum of History before taking part in the celebrations to mark Canada's 150th birthday.
Prince Charles will then open the newly-renovated National Arts Centre and visit Ottawa-based e-commerce company Shopify before he and Camilla wrap up their tour by unveiling of The Queen's Entrance at Rideau Hall -- new front doors that symbolize 150 years of Canadian history.
This will be the 18th visit to Canada for the Prince of Wales, and the fourth for the Duchess of Cornwall.
Most Popular Entertainment News
- Actress Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea, other factors: Coroner
- Man arrested for uploading 'Deadpool' to his Facebook page
- Judge declares mistrial in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case
- Company inspired by 'Soup Nazi' files for bankruptcy
- No official word, but reports swirl that Beyonce's twins are here
Top Entertainment News
- Toronto YouTube star Lily Singh lands her first major acting role
- Acceptance and diversity get major stage time at MMVAs
- 'Rocky' and 'Karate Kid' director John Avildsen dies at 81
- Garth Drabinsky banned from becoming director or officer of public company: OSC
- At impasse, Bill Cosby jury tests patience of judge, defence in sexual assault trial