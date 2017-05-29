

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Two 18-year-old men were critically injured in a stabbing outside a Subway restaurant in Ajax on Sunday night.

Durham police responded to reports of a disturbance around 7 p.m. at the corner of Harwood Avenue South and Kingston Road West.

Investigators say the altercation began outside the fast-food restaurant between two groups of men, sparking a fight.

Three men were stabbed as a result.

Two of the men, aged 18, were rushed to Ajax and Pickering hospitals before being transported to a trauma centre in Toronto. They suffered critical but non-life-threatening injuries. They remain in stable condition.

A 19-year-old male was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

Police are now looking for four male suspects seen fleeing the scene in the area of Ajax High School.

They are believed to be aged 15 or 16 and were last seen wearing hoodies.

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham police Det. Const. Snow at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2521 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.