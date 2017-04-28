

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have arrested a 31-year-old Toronto man after a 17-year-old girl told police she was forced into a man’s car and sexually assaulted in North York on Wednesday morning.

Investigators said the girl was walking in the area of York Mills Road and Leslie Street at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday when a man in a black sedan pulled up alongside her.

Police say the man engaged with the girl in conversation and then offered her a ride.

When the girl declined, police say the man got out of his vehicle and allegedly physically forced the girl into his car.

He then allegedly sexually assaulted the girl inside.

The girl managed to escape from the car a short time later and quickly reported the incident to police. On Thursday, investigators released images of the suspect’s vehicle.

On Friday a suspect identified as Muhammad Shahid was arrested.

He was charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement.

He appeared in court at 1000 Finch Avenue West on Friday morning.