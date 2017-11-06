

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Canadian travellers hoping to vacation in St. Maarten this winter may have to make alternative plans after hurricane damage forced several airlines to suspend service for the season.

Air Canada (TSX:AC) issued an advisory on its website saying that damage caused by hurricanes Irma and Maria has resulted in its suspension of all flights to the Caribbean island. Affected customers can obtain a refund.

Transat AT (TSX:TRZ) also says it has suspended service for the season.

Flights to St. Maarten were unavailable for booking on WestJet's (TSX:WJA) website, while Sunwing couldn't be immediately reached for comment.

Other islands that were battered by hurricanes are preparing to welcome Canadian travellers.

Montreal-based Transat says it will begin flights from Toronto and Montreal to Puerto Rico in February, while its normal service has resumed to most of Cuba.

Transat also says its cruise line partners are reviewing winter itineraries in the Eastern and Southern Caribbean. Revisions are expected to be announced within weeks, but dates of voyage won't change.