

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Firefighters managed to rescue a cat from a burning garage after a fire broke out in the York Mills area in North York Wednesday evening.

The fire started on Upper Canada Drive, between Oaken Gateway and Normandale Crescent at around 8:35 p.m.

Crews responded and managed to knock the fire down quickly.

It’s not clear if the flames spread into the home, however no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.