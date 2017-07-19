Cat rescued from York Mills garage fire
A Toronto fire truck is seen in this file photo. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, July 19, 2017 9:13PM EDT
Firefighters managed to rescue a cat from a burning garage after a fire broke out in the York Mills area in North York Wednesday evening.
The fire started on Upper Canada Drive, between Oaken Gateway and Normandale Crescent at around 8:35 p.m.
Crews responded and managed to knock the fire down quickly.
It’s not clear if the flames spread into the home, however no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.