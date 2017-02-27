

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man in his 40s has been rushed to hospital after he crashed his vehicle into a pole in East York this morning.

It happened near Donlands Avenue and Plains Road, in the area of O’Connor Drive.

Paramedics say the male victim needed to be extricated from the vehicle. He was taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

It is not clear what caused the crash.

The northbound and southbound lanes of Donlands Avenue were closed but have since reopened.