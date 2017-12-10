

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One female was rushed to hospital in critical condition following a crash on Highway 401 early Sunday morning.

The collision occurred shortly after 2 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway west of Renforth Drive.

A female occupant of one of the vehicles involved was rushed to trauma centre for treatment.

Her current condition is not yet known.

Police have not said if any charges are pending in connection with the crash.