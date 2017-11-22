

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police say a man in his 20s is in serious condition in hospital after he was stabbed several times in Scarborough’s Malvern area on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the area of Snowball Crescent and Mammoth Hall Trail, east of Markham Road and Sheppard Avenue East, just before 3 p.m.

They arrived to find a man in his 20s suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre via ambulance emergency run.

Police said one suspect is outstanding.