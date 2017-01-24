

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say a man with an expired accessible parking permit is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a parking enforcement officer who wrote him a ticket.

The alleged assault happened near Armoury and Chestnut streets at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police say the man approached the parking enforcement officer moments after he had placed a ticket on his windshield for displaying an expired accessible parking permit.

At that point, the parking enforcement officer asked to see the permit. After determining that it was in fact expired, the parking enforcement officer refused to hand it back.

Police say that is when the suspect began cursing at the officer and demanding the return of the permit.

Police allege that the suspect then assaulted the officer in an attempt to retrieve the permit.

Ibrahim Khaissali, 46, of Toronto, is charged with assaulting a peace officer and is due in court at Old City Hall on March 15.