One dead after dump truck, car collide near Alliston
A dump truck is seen on fire on Simcoe County Road 50 on July 22, 2017. (Geoff Hobbs)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Saturday, July 22, 2017 4:12PM EDT
The OPP says one person is dead and another person suffered unknown injuries after a dump truck and a car collided west of Alliston, Ont. on Saturday.
Emergency crews were called to Simcoe County Road 50, just south of Highway 89 west of Allison sometime before 2 p.m. Saturday, OPP Sgt. Peter Leon said.
An ORNGE air ambulance was dispatched to the scene but did not transport anyone.
The occupant of the car involved was pronounced dead at the scene, Leon said.
The driver of the dump truck was taken to hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.