

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The OPP says one person is dead and another person suffered unknown injuries after a dump truck and a car collided west of Alliston, Ont. on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to Simcoe County Road 50, just south of Highway 89 west of Allison sometime before 2 p.m. Saturday, OPP Sgt. Peter Leon said.

An ORNGE air ambulance was dispatched to the scene but did not transport anyone.

The occupant of the car involved was pronounced dead at the scene, Leon said.

The driver of the dump truck was taken to hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.