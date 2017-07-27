

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One man has been pronounced dead after a car collided with a truck in Vaughan early Thursday morning.

It happened on Major Mackenzie Drive east of Hwy. 27 shortly after 6 a.m.

Police say they are still working to determine what led up to the crash. Police did not release the man's age or identity.

Major Mackenzie Drive is closed between Hwy. 27 and Islington Avenue to allow for an investigation by the Major Collision Bureau.

Police say that the roadway is likely to be closed for some time.