Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Brampton rushed to trauma centre
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, November 20, 2017 7:15AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 20, 2017 8:16AM EST
A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Brampton early this morning has been rushed to a trauma centre for treatment, Peel paramedics say.
The collision happened near Queen Street West and Elbern Markell Drive.
Police say the male pedestrian suffered potentially life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital from the scene.
Queen Street is shut down in both directions from Links Lane to Royal West Drive for the investigation.