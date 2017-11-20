

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Brampton early this morning has been rushed to a trauma centre for treatment, Peel paramedics say.

The collision happened near Queen Street West and Elbern Markell Drive.

Police say the male pedestrian suffered potentially life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital from the scene.

Queen Street is shut down in both directions from Links Lane to Royal West Drive for the investigation.