

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Toronto Police Service has announced that it will not participate in the annual Pride Parade this year, a move that the head of the union representing front-line officers is calling a “kneejerk reaction” and “political pandering.”

Police Chief Mark Saunders released a statement on Friday morning, in which he said that the TPS will not participate in this summer’s Pride Parade but will continue to hold their annual pride reception.

The decision comes after the majority of those in attendance at Pride Toronto’s Annual General Meeting in January voted in favour of an unexpected motion to adopt a list of demands made by Black Lives Matter – Toronto, including the banning of police floats from the annual Pride Parade.

Police had previously said that they needed further clarification on the AGM decision and were unsure whether it would preclude their involvement in the parade.

“We understand the LGBTQ communities are divided. To enable those differences to be addressed, I have decided the Toronto Police Service will not participate, this year, in the Pride Parade,” Saunders said. “I want to make it very clear that this will have no impact on our ongoing outreach to LGBTQ communities. We will continue to develop respectful relationships and build new ones, focusing on those who feel marginalized, with the trans and racialized communities. I will sit down with any group who feels marginalized, who comes to the table with ideas on how to make things better.”

Last July, members of Black Lives Matter- Toronto staged a sit-in protest at the parade to draw attention to a number of issues relating to pride and its inclusion, or lack thereof, of the black community.

The parade was halted for nearly 30 minutes as a result of the protest and only resumed after former Pride Toronto executive director Mathieu Chantelois signed a list of demands.

Chantelois later recanted on those demands but subsequently resigned from his position.

Then in September, Pride Toronto released a statement apologizing for a "history of anti-blackness and repeated marginalization of the marginalized" and promising to demonstrate progress on “each and every item” included in the list of demands.

Speaking with CP24 on Friday, Toronto Police Association President Mike McCormack predicted that the decision to withdraw police participation in the Pride Parade may come at the expense of the TPS’s relationship with the city’s LGBTQ communities.

“Our members feel like this is political pandering and a continuation of the knee-jerk reaction that has happened since Black Lives Matter shut pride down last year,” he said. “We don’t this is a step in the right direction. We think it will seriously have an impact on the relationship between institutional police and the LGBTQ communities.”

McCormack said that Saunders made his decision without holding any “meaningful consultation” with police officers.

He called the move a” “step backwards” away from inclusion.

“If the goal throughout this whole process was to erode the relationship between police and our communities then I think that Black Lives Matter and other special interest groups are clearly achieving that,” he said.

Decision follows similar call by police in Halifax

Saunders decision comes after police in Halifax announced earlier this week that they would not participate in that city’s pride parade.

Gwen Bartleman, who was one of two people who made the motion to implement the Black Lives Matter demands in January, told CP24 that it is a sign of the times.

“I think it was a smart move on the chief’s part. I really think this is the way the pendulum is swinging right across the country,” she said. “I think it is a very proactive kind of move and I think it’s a smart move.

In his statement, Saunders said that while police have made “great strides” with the LGBTQ communities there is still much “we have much to do.”