

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Peel Paramedics say six people are injured, two critically, after a three-vehicle crash near Tottenham.

According to officials, the collision happened around 6 p.m. on Highway 9 near Sideroad 10 in New Tecumseth

Two ORNGE air ambulances have been dispatched to the scene.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says three vehicles were involved. The driver and passenger of one vehicle were airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre in critical condition.

Four other occupants of a second vehicle were taken to local hospital with less serious injuries.

Occupants of a third car suffered no injuries.

A section of Highway 9 was closed to allow for cleanup and an investigation.