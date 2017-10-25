

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Striking Ontario college teachers are holding a rally outside the Ministry of Advanced Education downtown this morning, urging the province to send the College Employer Council back to the bargaining table.

Thousands of faculty members at 24 of the province’s colleges have been off the job since Oct. 16 after contract talks broke off between the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, which represents striking faculty, and the College Employer Council.

In a news release sent out this week, the union said they want Ontario’s education minister Deb Matthews to intervene by sending colleges back to the table with “clear direction to bargain a fair collective agreement.”

So far dozens of people have turned out for the rally this morning.

“We are looking for being there for the students and for job security for our contract faculty so that they can actually be there for the students,” one teacher told CP24 at the rally on Wednesday morning.

“They are travelling from campus to campus, from college to college, downtown, uptown, Scarborough, you name it, and they don’t have time to answer questions for students, to be there for students.”

OPSEU says about 70 per cent of college faculty is on contract and the union is calling for a 50/50 ratio.

Other key items the union says it is fighting for include increased job security and more say in academic decision-making.

College Employer Council Chair Sonia Del Missier has previously said that the union’s demands, which she said was would cost the system an additional $250 million annually, are simply too expensive.

There are currently no talks in the works between the union and the College Employer Council.