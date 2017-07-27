

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A teen was rushed to hospital in serious condition after a police-involved shooting at a gas station in Mississauga early Thursday morning.

Police say that they were initially called to Credit Valley Town Plaza in the area of Brittania and Creditview roads for a report of an armed robbery in progress at around 2 a.m.

Once on scene, police say that an interaction took place between the teen and officers. The teen was then shot during the course of that altercation.

Paramedics say that the teen, believed to be 15 or 16 years old, sustained a single gunshot wound to the torso and was conscious and breathing at the scene.

“Peel Regional Police received a call about a robbery at this plaza here, they attended, there was an interaction with at least one man, a young man and a police officer discharged a firearm,” SIU spokesperson Jason Gennaro told CP24 at the scene. “The young man was struck and he has since been taken to hospital.”

Sources tell CP24 that police were first called to the scene after a witness observed a man with a handgun in the plaza.

Gennaro said that police are currently looking for other suspects who may have been involved in the robbery.

Police had initially said that two other people may have been involved.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.