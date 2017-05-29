

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Investigators say they believe the same suspects may be responsible for three separate downtown street robberies that sent two people to hospital with stab wounds late Sunday night.

Officers were first called to the area of Jarvis Street and Maitland Place, near Wellesley Street, at around 11 p.m. for a reported robbery.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffered from a stab wound to the leg. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say two other street robberies occurred in the same area at around the same time and in one of the incidents, another victim—a man in his 20s— also sustained non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Police are searching for two suspects but suspect descriptions have not yet been released.