

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man and a woman were both rushed to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries following a collision on Highway 401 early Saturday morning.

Police say that two vehicles collided in the westbound collector lanes near Meadowvale Road at around 4 a.m. with one of those vehicles bursting into flames as a result of the crash.

Police say that both victims are in their 30s.

The westbound collector lanes on Highway 401 are all closed at Meadowvale Road.