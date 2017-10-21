Two people rushed to hospital after collision on Hwy. 401
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, October 21, 2017 6:42AM EDT
A man and a woman were both rushed to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries following a collision on Highway 401 early Saturday morning.
Police say that two vehicles collided in the westbound collector lanes near Meadowvale Road at around 4 a.m. with one of those vehicles bursting into flames as a result of the crash.
Police say that both victims are in their 30s.
The westbound collector lanes on Highway 401 are all closed at Meadowvale Road.