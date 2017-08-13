

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- There are two winning tickets for Saturday night's $13 million Lotto 649 jackpot.

One was purchased in Ontario, the other in Quebec, and each is worth just over $6.4 million.

The guaranteed $1 million dollar prize was claimed by a ticket sold in the Prairies.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Aug. 16 will be approximately $5 million.