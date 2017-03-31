Woman facing impaired driving charges after Georgina crash sends 3 to hospital
The site of an impaired driving collision on Ravenshoe Road is shown. (Michael Nguyen)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, March 31, 2017 5:37AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 31, 2017 5:40AM EDT
A 20-year-old woman is facing impaired driving charges after a two-vehicle collision in Georgina sent three people to hospital.
Police say the woman was behind the wheel of a car on Ravenshoe Road at around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday when she collided with a pickup truck east of McCowan Road.
The three injured parties are all in non-life threatening condition, according to police.
The road was closed throughout the night but was expected to reopen by early Friday morning.