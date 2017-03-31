

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 20-year-old woman is facing impaired driving charges after a two-vehicle collision in Georgina sent three people to hospital.

Police say the woman was behind the wheel of a car on Ravenshoe Road at around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday when she collided with a pickup truck east of McCowan Road.

The three injured parties are all in non-life threatening condition, according to police.

The road was closed throughout the night but was expected to reopen by early Friday morning.